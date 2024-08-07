Asha Kiran shelter home case: Disability Rights Group holds protest to demand accountability

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Disability Rights Group (DRG) organized a protest at the Jantar Mantar here on Wednesday to demand accountability and reform following the tragic deaths of 14 individuals with intellectual disabilities at the government-run Asha Kiran shelter home.

The recent deaths have once again brought attention to the severe issues at Asha Kiran. This facility has been under scrutiny multiple times in the past. In 2015, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) issued a red flag, highlighting the shelter home as an overburdened facility with inadequate preparedness for medical emergencies.

Additionally, a 2017 report by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) revealed that the conditions at the facility, as well as the well-being of its residents, were deplorable. Despite this, no significant action was taken, the activists said.

Wednesday's protest saw participation from the disability rights activists and concerned citizens.

The DRG emphasized the need for systemic reforms to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable individuals.

In a statement issued after the protest, they called for immediate and effective government action to address the chronic issues at Asha Kiran and other similar facilities.

The DRG demanded a thorough investigation into the causes of the recent deaths, with accountability for those responsible. They also called for a comprehensive review and overhaul of the management and facilities at Asha Kiran.

Implementing strict standards and conducting regular audits to ensure compliance with safety and health regulations was another key demand. Additionally, they stressed the need for adequate medical facilities and staff to handle emergencies as well as the development of a long-term plan to address overcrowding and improve living conditions for the residents.

Furthermore, the DRG insisted on the inclusion of Disabled Persons' Organizations (DPOs) in committees for the welfare of disabled people and regular audits on their functioning. They urged for collaboration among all government departments, including those covering education, health, child and women development, labour, skill development, livelihood and law enforcement to enhance the quality of life for persons with disabilities.

They also called for the allocation of more funds to create foster homes and drop-in shelter facilities, enabling persons with disabilities to participate in society equally and reduce abandonment from their families.

"Tragically, inmates in the facility have been dying for the past ten years, with no cognizance taken from the government's end to ensure safe living conditions for persons with disabilities. A high-power committee needs to be set up under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister. The deployment of sufficient human and financial resources must be ensured, with a five-year mechanism for monitoring," said DRG Convener Arman Ali.

The protest highlighted the urgent need for action to prevent further tragedies and ensure the dignity and safety of individuals with disabilities. PTI UZM AS AS