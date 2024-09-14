Asha Kiran shelter home deaths: Delhi LG directs removal of medical officer

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena based on an enquiry report has directed issuing show cause notice to the administrator for the removal of a medical officer of Asha Kiran shelter home for intellectually challenged, where the deaths of 14 inmates were reported in July, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

The report has brought out issues like overcrowding, absence of doctors, communicable diseases, poor ventilation and cleanliness, absence of medical records and lack of drinking water among other irregularities at the shelter home, they said.

The Delhi LG has taken a stern view of the report's findings and asked the Chief Secretary for redressal, improvement, and monitoring since the Department's concern remains headless without a Minister, they said.

He has directed disciplinary action against the administrator of the shelter home and the removal of the medical officer for obstructing the investigation, officials said.