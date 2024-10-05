ASHA workers directed to bring 50 women each for Ladki Bahin event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) The civic authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have asked ASHA workers to bring 50 women each for the programme on the Ladki Bahin scheme to be held in the city on Sunday, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address the programme on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women.

In a letter issued by the medical health officer of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers have been asked to bring 50 women each for the event.

Buses have been arranged to transport women to the venue, and ASHA workers have been asked to co-ordinate, the official said.

At least 3,650 women will be ferried to the venue, and 48 ASHA workers have been tasked with this responsibility, he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve slammed the authorities for burdening ASHA workers.

In a post on X, he said ASHA workers perform many duties for a meagre salary, and now, burdening them with this responsibility amounted to exploitation. PTI AW ARU