ASHA workers hold protest in Ambala, demand hike in monthly pay

Ambala, Sep 13 (PTI) Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Wednesday staged a protest here to press for their demands, including a hike in their monthly honorarium.

The protesters tried to proceed to 'gherao' the Ambala Cantonment residence of Health Minister Anil Vij, but they were stopped and briefly detained by police after being taken away in buses.

The protesters demanded that they be paid a minimum of Rs 26,000 a month instead of Rs 9,000, and be given status of government employee.

Police personnel were deployed as soon as information reached that a large number of ASHA workers are moving towards the ministers residence, officials said.

An argument also ensued between ASHA workers and police personnel when they were stopped.

The protesting ASHA workers alleged that apart from their regular duties, the health department imposes new tasks on them regularly.

There are many tasks such as conducting all kinds of surveys. Despite this, the government has not increased the honorarium and incentive for the last five years, they claimed. PTI Cor SUN ANB ANB