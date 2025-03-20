ASHA workers intensify protest, begin hunger strike outside Kerala Secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) A section of ASHA workers, protesting outside the Secretariat here for 39 days, on Thursday intensified their agitation with three of their members starting an indefinite hunger strike as part of their demands for post retirement benefits and increased honorarium.

The indefinite hunger strike was kicked off amidst slogans against the ruling Left government with the protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers accusing it of "corruption" and being "cruel" towards them.

Prior to the start of the hunger strike, Congress leader and former state Health Minister V M Sudheeran met the protesting ASHA workers and extended his support to them.

Thereafter, speaking to reporters here, he accused the ruling CPI(M) of adopting a "neo-fascist" stand against the protestors. "They appear to be attracted by neo-fascism," he said.

When reporters told him that state Health Minister Veena George went to Delhi earlier in the day to raise the issue of the ASHA workers, he termed it as "delayed wisdom".

Speaking to reporters at the airport here in the morning, George said it is the central government which is responsible for increasing the honorarium and other incentives of the ASHA workers.

"They have not increased it for the last 20 years. Will tell them (Centre) everything we (state) have to say including the need to increase the honorarium of the ASHA workers," she said.

Her move and the ASHA workers' hunger strike came a day after their talks with the state government failed.

The protesters had held two rounds of discussions on Wednesday, first with the state Health Mission authorities in the morning and later with Health Minister George in the afternoon.

However, the leaders of the protesting ASHA workers told the media that both talks had failed, as the government was unwilling to meet their "basic demands," including the honorarium increase.

Later, George held a press conference to clarify the government's position on the matter.

"We requested them to end the ongoing agitation and assured that the state government would do as much as possible for them," she had said.

Hundreds of ASHA workers on Monday laid a siege to the state's Secretariat here raising their various demands.

According to the Left government in the state, it has not received any cash grant from the central government under the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2023-24 for payment towards various Centre-sponsored schemes, including for ASHA.

The central government has, however, rejected the state's claims and contended that it has given what was due, but the utilisation certificate did not come from Kerala.

It said that once the certificate comes, the requisite amount would be given to the ASHA workers and the state.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda had also announced in the Parliament that the Mission Steering Group of the NHM has decided to raise the incentives of ASHA workers.