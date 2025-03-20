ASHA workers launch hunger strike as talks fail; Kerala minister’s meeting with Nadda falls through

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A section of ASHA workers in Kerala intensified their protest outside the state secretariat on Thursday, launching an indefinite hunger strike to press their demands. This comes as state Health Minister Veena George's planned meeting with Union Health Minister J P Nadda in Delhi failed to materialise.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, George said a letter was sent through the Kerala House Resident Commissioner seeking an appointment with Nadda for Thursday, "but he was probably busy." "I have submitted two representations to his ministry. Another appointment has been sought. As and when we get it, I will meet him," she said.

George also stated that she had previously met Nadda and raised the issue of ASHA workers’ incentives and honorarium, emphasising the need for a hike.

"He (Nadda) had assured a positive intervention in the matter," she said.

While George was in Delhi trying to secure a meeting, the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, who have been protesting outside the Secretariat for the past 39 days, escalated their agitation, with three members going on an indefinite hunger strike.

The decision to launch the hunger strike came after talks with the state government failed on Wednesday.

The indefinite strike began amid slogans against the ruling Left government, with ASHA workers accusing it of "corruption" and "cruelty" towards them.

Meanwhile, Congress-led UDF MLAs marched to the Secretariat to express solidarity with the protesting ASHA workers.

They took out the march after boycotting the ministers' reply speeches during discussions on the demand for grants in the Kerala Assembly, alleging repeated disruptions and insults from ruling members whenever they spoke.

"The ASHA workers are on hunger strike, and their demands are genuine. Unfortunately, the ruling party, including the ministers, has been insulting them," Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, who led the march, told reporters.

Satheesan also said he met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday and personally urged him to address the ASHA workers’ demands.

"His response was positive. Unfortunately, the discussions between the health minister and ASHA workers failed yesterday. But the government should continue the dialogue," he said.

He also criticised Nadda for not meeting George in Delhi.

"It is his (Nadda) obligation to meet a state health minister if they have sought an appointment. I condemn his attitude," Satheesan said.

A section of ASHA workers has been protesting outside the Secretariat since February 10, demanding post-retirement benefits and a hike in their honorarium from the existing Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000.

According to the Left government, it has not received any cash grants from the central government under the National Health Mission (NHM) for 2023-24 for payments toward various Centre-sponsored schemes, including ASHA workers' incentives.

However, the central government rejected the state’s claim, asserting that it had disbursed the required funds but had not received Kerala’s utilisation certificate.

It stated that once the certificate is submitted, the necessary funds would be released to ASHA workers and the state.

Nadda had also announced in Parliament that the Mission Steering Group of the NHM had decided to increase ASHA workers' incentives.