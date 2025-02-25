ASHA workers protest in Ernakulam too; CPI(M) claims 'anarchic groups' behind agitation

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi, Feb 25 (PTI) Even as the ruling CPI(M) on Tuesday reiterated that the ASHA workers protest was being led by "certain anarchic groups", another section of the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) started an agitation in Ernakulam demanding pay revisions.

As the protest by the ASHA workers, demanding an increased honorarium and other benefits, in front of the secretariat in the state capital entered the 15th day, the Health Department reportedly issued directions to District Medical Officers to ensure that health services to the public are not disrupted.

The directions reportedly included ensuring the on-strike ASHA workers rejoin service or making alternative arrangements, like deploying volunteers or giving more responsibilities to ASHA workers who were not on strike.

However, the protesting ASHA workers were unfazed by the government directive and said there was no need for such a warning.

"It is us who should give a last warning to the government," one of the protesters told media.

They also said that if the government holds discussions with them and resolves their concerns, the ASHA workers will immediately resume their duties.

A protest by ASHA workers affiliated with the INTUC was also seen in front of the Ernakulam Collectorate.

The protestors said that they want proper wages, not honorarium.

"We work day and night. We do not get holidays. But the wages we get are very less," they said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretariat M V Govindan said "certain apolitical anarchic groups" were behind the ASHA workers' protest.

The CPI(M) had made this claim on Monday also.

Govindan said that the Left party was not rejecting the protests, but in the present case the ASHA workers were being used as a tool by some vested interests. PTI HMP HMP ROH