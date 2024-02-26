ASHA workers protest in Nagpur over salary hike, additional benefits

Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) Some 700 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers on Monday protested at the official residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Civil Lines in Nagpur seeking salary hike and additional benefits.

They were promised a base salary of Rs 7,000, a monthly increment of Rs 10,000, and an additional Rs 2,000 by the state government but none of these has materialised, a protesting ASHA worker claimed.

The protesters were shifted to Samvidhan Square from the Deputy CM's bungalow late evening by the police. PTI COR BNM