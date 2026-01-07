ASHA workers protest outside Bengal health department headquarters to press for demands

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Hundreds of ASHA workers on Wednesday held a demonstration outside ‘Swasthya Bhawan’, the headquarters of the West Bengal health department in Salt Lake, to press for their demands, including a hike in the minimum monthly honorarium and insurance cover.

The situation turned tense, as the agitators breached barricades to reach the building’s entrance, but police locked the main gate to prevent them from entering the premises, officials said.

The protesters then staged a sit-in outside the main gate of ‘Swasthya Bhawan’.

The ASHA workers’ demands include a minimum monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 and insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh in case of death on duty.

A section of the protesters also threatened to boycott the upcoming assembly elections if their demands were not met.

The agitators also demanded that at least 10-15 representatives be allowed to meet senior officials of the health department for talks.

Vehicular movement was also briefly disrupted around noon, as a large number of ASHA workers assembled in the area to march towards ‘Swasthya Bhawan’.

“We are forced to take to the streets because the authorities have refused to hold discussions with us,” a protesting ASHA worker said, adding that they have been observing “cease-work” since December 23, and have “repeatedly submitted deputations” over their demands.

“The agitation would continue till the state’s health minister or senior department officials offer a concrete solution,” she said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar supported the ASHA workers' agitation and criticised state government over "poor" healthcare services.