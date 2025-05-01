ASHA workers protesting outside Kerala Secretariat end hunger strike

Thiruvananthapuram, May 1(PTI) The ASHA workers protesting outside the secretariat here for nearly three months seeking a hike in their honorarium and post-retirement benefits, on Thursday ended their indefinite hunger strike which had entered its 43rd day.

The hunger strike, which was carried out in relays by a section of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, ended with coconut water being provided to the fasting women.

S Mini, state vice president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), whose members are carrying out the agitation, said the hunger strike was being ended as they were going to start a day-night protest march across the state beginning from Kasaragod on May 5 and ending at the state capital on May 17.

"The day-night protest outside the secretariat will continue," she added as the KAHWA members taking part in the march were flagged off.

The agitation outside the secretariat entered its 81st day on Thursday.