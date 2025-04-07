ASHA workers' stir enters day 57 as talks with Kerala govt unsuccessful again

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 7 (PTI) Talks held between Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty and ASHA workers—who have been protesting outside the Secretariat here for the past 57 days—failed to reach a consensus on Monday, as the agitators stood firm on their long-standing demand for an honorarium hike.

Sivankutty invited the protesters for fresh talks after multiple rounds of discussions with Health Minister Veena George had failed.

Following the meeting, ASHA leaders told reporters that while the minister had put forward some suggestions to end the strike, they informed him that the agitation would continue until the government accepted their demand for an honorarium hike.

V K Sadanandan, state president of the Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA), said they also submitted a memorandum to the Labour Minister outlining their various demands.

"The Labour Minister told us he would take up the matter with the Health Minister. He also offered to speak with the health and finance ministers to reduce the proposed three-month time frame of the panel—set up to study the wage hike demand—to one month," he said.

The third round of discussions between Veena George and the ASHA workers failed to reach an agreement on April 3, as the agitators refused to accept the government’s proposal to form a panel to consider their demands and provide recommendations.

Two earlier rounds of discussions between the minister and the protesting workers had also ended without a resolution.

The State Health Mission had also conducted two meetings with them earlier.

Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association (KAHWA) members have been protesting outside the Secretariat for 57 consecutive days, demanding retirement benefits and a higher honorarium.

The agitators have now intensified their protest with an indefinite hunger strike. PTI LGK SSK ROH