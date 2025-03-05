ASHA workers to intensify protest by inviting all women in Kerala to join them

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) A section of ASHA workers, protesting outside the Secretariat for continuously 24 days demanding a hike in their honorarium and retirement benefits, on Wednesday said they will intensify their agitation by inviting all women of the state to join them.

They told reporters here that they intend to invite all women of the state to join them on International Women's Day on March 8.

They also said that they were not concerned whether it was the Centre or the state government which is responsible for their predicament.

"They both are equally responsible and have to sit together and work out a solution. Our issue is that we cannot survive by working for Rs 232 per day. Right now we can say this to the state government only.

"When we get time, we will tell the Centre also," one of the protesting Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers told reporters.

They also said that since they work for the state government, it should take the initiative to address their demands.

On Tuesday, the BJP had backed the ongoing protest by a section of ASHA workers by holding a march by the party's women's wing Mahila Morcha to the Secretariat here and claimed that the Centre was not responsible for the situation.

The same day, the Congress-led UDF had raised the issue of the ASHA workers' demands in the state Assembly and protested in the House for not discussing the matter.

The state government had said in the House that around Rs 98 crore was yet to be received from the Centre as its share towards incentives to be given to ASHA workers.