Ashes of HP's oldest voter Ganga Devi immersed in Ganga in Haridwar

Haridwar, Nov 15 (PTI) The ashes of Himachal Pradesh's oldest voter and BJP president J P Nadda's aunt Ganga Devi were immersed in the Ganga here on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Ganga Devi, 104, breathed her last at her home in Shastri Nagar in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu on Monday. Nadda and his younger son lit the pyre.

Pilgrimage priest Kapil Parashar immersed the ashes at the VIP Ghat after performing all rituals in the presence of Nadda and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya Pro Vice Chancellor Chinmay Pandya.

An emotional Nadda said his aunt spent her entire life in social service and inspired him to serve society.

Ganga Devi was honoured by the Election Commission as the oldest voter during the 2022 Himachal Pradesh assembly polls. PTI COR ALM DIV DIV