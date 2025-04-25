Ashes of Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal immersed in Ganga

Haridwar, Apr 25 (PTI) The ashes of Indian Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack were immersed in the Ganga at the Har Ki Pauri here on Friday.

The ashes were brought in an urn to the banks of the Ganga by his father Rajesh Narwal and relatives.

As the urn carrying the Navy officer's ashes was emptied into the river, his father could not hold back his tears. A large number of people gathered at Har Ki Pauri to pay tribute to Lt Narwal.

The people present there raised slogans of "shaheed Vinay Narwal amar rahe" and "Bharat mata ki jai".

Narwal was among 26 people killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22, only six days after his marriage in Mussoorie on April 16. The 26-year-old was on honeymoon with his wife Himanshi when terrorists shot him at point blank. His last rites were held in Karnal on Wednesday.

Narwal had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022.