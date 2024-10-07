Ashneer Grover, wife urge Delhi HC to quash FIR following settlement with BharatPe

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court was on Monday informed that fintech firm BharatPe, its former co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have settled their disputes in a case of an alleged Rs 81 crore fraud.

The parties urged Justice Chandra Dhari Singh to quash the FIR lodged against Grover and his family in light of the September 30 settlement agreement.

The court, however, granted time to the counsel representing Grover and his family to file an affidavit in compliance of the terms of the settlement agreement and listed the matter on October 8.

The court further granted two days to the State prosecutor to file a status report in the case.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Grover and his family, submitted that all the disputes between complainant Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd, which owns BharatPe, and accused persons -- Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain Grover, Deepak Jagdishram Gupta, Shwetank Jain and Suresh Jain -- had been settled.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa represented Resilient Innovations.

Grover, his wife, and others have sought quashing of the FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police under provisions that include 406 dealing with criminal breach of trust, 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 and 468 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

BharatPe had alleged that Ashneer Grover and his family caused damages of about Rs 81.3 crore through illegitimate payments to bogus human resource consultants, inflated and undue payments through vendors connected to the accused, sham transactions in input tax credit and payment of penalty to GST authorities, illegal payment to travel agencies, forged invoices by Madhuri Jain Grover and destruction of evidence.

Madhuri Jain Grover was the head of controls at BharatPe and was terminated from service in 2022 after a forensic audit revealed several irregularities. Subsequently, Ashneer Grover resigned as CEO in March 2022.