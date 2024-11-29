Ashok Chavan cites 14-year 'vanvaas', says Cong must introspect about poll drubbing

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 29 (PTI) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan on Friday took a swipe at his former colleagues in the Congress and said the party should introspect about its poor performance in the recent Maharashtra assembly polls.

Advertisment

Chavan, a former state chief minister, had quit the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, while his daughter Shreejaya Chavan won the November 20 assembly polls from Bhokar seat in Nanded district.

"When I headed the state (chief minister), the party won 82 seats (in 2009). After me, Prithviraj Chavan (chief minister from 2010 to 2014) brought it down to 44 and Nana Patole (state unit chief since February 2021) has now brought it down to 16 (in the 2024 assembly polls). The figures are in front of us," he said.

"Winning is a process in politics so the Congress should introspect," he added.

Advertisment

Chavan emphasised he was not giving advice to his former party but added "I was in 'vanvaas' for 14 long years (an apparent reference to his removal as CM) and I too have feelings".

He was CM between December 2008 and November 2010, before being replaced by Prithviraj Chavan.

Ashok Chavan was president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee between 2015 and 2019. He joined the BJP in February this year. PTI AW BNM