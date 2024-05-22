Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP govt over Dalit man's murder in Jhunjhunu's Surajgarh

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot attacked the BJP government in Rajasthan on Wednesday over the killing of a Dalit man in Jhunjhunu's Surajgarh.

According to police, five-six people beat Rameshwar Valmiki to death on May 16 in the Surajgarh police station area. They even shot a video of the episode and shared it on social media.

In a post in Hindi on 'X', Gehlot said the incident was proof that the government and police in Rajasthan were growing weak.

Such incidents were coming to light every day across the state, the Congress leader added.

"Crimes against Dalits have increased after the BJP government came to power in the state. The Rajasthan government, which is busy in 'image-making' in the media, should take these incidents seriously and work to ensure that they are not repeated," he said.

सूरजगढ़, झुंझुनू में शराब माफिया द्वारा एक दलित युवक की पीट-पीटकर हत्या एवं उसका वीडियो बनाकर वायरल करना राजस्थान में सरकार और पुलिस के कमजोर होते इकबाल का प्रतीक है। आए दिन प्रदेशभर से ऐसी घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। प्रदेश में भाजपा सरकार आने के बाद दलितों के खिलाफ अपराध तेजी से… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 22, 2024

