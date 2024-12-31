Ashok Gehlot blames Centre for row over Manmohan Singh's cremation, memorial

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday claimed the controversy over the cremation of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and land for his memorial would not have risen had the Centre come forward and taken a decision on the matter.

The veteran Congress leader also targeted the BJP government in Rajasthan, calling it 'nakara' (idle) and 'nikamma' (worthless), the same words he once for his bête noire and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Gehlot's comments came days after the Congress accused the Centre of insulting Manmohan Singh by carrying out his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat (in Delhi), instead of a designated spot that could have turned into his memorial.

Manmohan Singh (92) passed away due to age-related ailments on December 26. He was cremated at Nigambodh Ghat on December 28.

Talking to reporters after attending a condolence meeting for Manmohan Singh, Gehlot claimed he was the first former prime minister whose last rites were performed at Nigambodh Ghat.

"What was the need? The entire country is asking what was the Centre thinking before deciding to cremate such a great man at Nigambodh Ghat," Gehlot said.

The Centre is giving clarifications only after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to it in this regard, Gehlot said.

Rahul Gandhi had even offered the Central government a place for Manmohan Singh where former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were cremated, yet the Centre created a controversy, he claimed.

"When former vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat passed away, the Congress government spoke to his family members and allotted a separate place for his cremation and built a memorial without the BJP even asking for it," Gehlot said.

Targeting the BJP government in Rajasthan, Gehlot said, "The 'nakara' and 'nikamma' government has not done any work in the past one year, during which nine districts were dissolved.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra also questioned the state government's decision to dissolve nine districts and three divisions, demanding to know the parameters of the committee formed to make the move.

The Rajasthan government recently decided to dissolve nine districts formed by the previous Congress dispensation, saying they were neither "practical" nor in "public interest".

Three new divisions were also dissolved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday. PTI AG ARI