Ashok Gehlot decides not to celebrate his birthday following Pahalgam attack

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has decided not to celebrate his birthday on May 3 due to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashimir's Pahalgam.

"The cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam has deeply saddened all of us. For those who went to spend a pleasant time with their families, this trip has given them a sorrow of lifetime," he said.

"At such a time, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on May 3 this year. I appeal to all my followers and workers that if you have proposed any programme on this day, then keeping a humanitarian approach, limit it to blood donation camps and services. Apart from this, do not engage in any other kind of celebration," he posted on X. PTI SDA MNK MNK