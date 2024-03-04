Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday targeted the BJP government at the Centre, saying it should give account of its old promises.

He said the people have not forgotten his "jumlas".

The Modi government at the Centre should first give an account of the promises made by the BJP in 2014 and 2019 because the people have not yet forgotten the promises made in 2014 like bringing back black money from abroad in 100 days and creating two crore jobs per year, Gehlot said on X.

He also demanded an implementation report of the announcements made in the manifestos of the previous tenures.

While sharing a statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot said, "Instead of getting confused by emotional issues, the youth of our country should know and think carefully about these things, facts and concerns of Rahul Gandhi. One should vote for a better future."

मोदी सरकार ने कल बैठक कर चुनाव होने से पूर्व ही अगली सरकार के 100 दिन की कार्ययोजना एवं अगले 25 साल पर चर्चा कर जनता को भ्रमित करने का प्रयास तो किया है परन्तु पिछले दोनों चुनावों के घोषणा पत्रों की घोषणाओं की क्रियान्विति रिपोर्ट आज तक नहीं दी है। मोदी सरकार पहले अपने 2014 एवं… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 4, 2024

Gandhi had targeted the Modi government saying, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the Central Government."