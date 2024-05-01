Ashok Gehlot demands research on side effects of Covid vaccine

Jaipur, May 1 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded research on the side effects of the Corona vaccine.

He said questions raised over the Covishield vaccine has created a situation of doubts and the Centre should clear them.

"The doctors have continuously warned the public about post-Covid problems. Now the questions raised regarding the Covishield vaccine have created a situation of doubt in the minds of the public," Gehlot wrote on X on Wednesday.

He further said the central government should make the general public aware of the reality through the researchers of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and should immediately conduct research on the people who have got Covishield vaccine and find out what side effects it may have and what should be done to avoid these.

On the other hand, Congress MLA from Baytu, Harish Chaudhary, wrote on social media on Tuesday that, "Instead of being afraid of the problem that the entire country is facing today due to the Covid vaccine, the focus should be on its solution".

He said, "When the vaccine company has accepted that its side effects are fatal and now the vaccine manufacturing company is not taking responsibility for it. Then the central government should immediately conduct research on it and take steps towards solving this problem so that we are successful in preventing loss of life in the country." He said he had got the same vaccine.

"So I appeal to everyone not to panic. We had defeated Covid together and we will defeat this too together." PTI AG KSS KSS