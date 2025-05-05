Ashok Gehlot hits back after Rajasthan CM Sharma's 'lost mental balance' jibe

Jaipur/Vadodara, May 5 (PTI) A war of words has broken out between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Ashok Gehlot after the former claimed the senior Congress leader has “lost his mental balance”.

Sharma took the jibe after Gehlot questioned the Rajasthan BJP's decision to hold a three-day training camp for its MPs and MLAs at Kevadia in Gujarat’s Narmada district starting Monday.

“Gehlot has criticised the BJP for arranging this programme near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district. I think Gehlot has lost his mental balance," Sharma said.

Hitting back at the chief minister, Gehlot said, “I am perfectly healthy and mentally fit. I wish to live till the age of 100 so that I can continue serving the people of Rajasthan.” The former chief minister said that when he says something, he does not say it just to criticise, but also to give a piece of advice.

The row was triggered after Gehlot said it was surprising that the chief minister and the entire BJP legislative party went for training at a “luxurious tented resort” in Gujarat.

He also claimed that for the first time, training is being given to MLAs after one and a half years of government formation.

"It is very surprising that from today, the entire Rajasthan government will be in Gujarat for training at a luxurious resort… Does the BJP high command feel the Rajasthan government has failed, and hence there is a need for training,” Gehlot asked in a post on X.

“At a time when the people of the state are suffering due to deteriorating law and order, lack of water and electricity and poor medical facilities, the entire BJP government is in Gujarat for fun. The people of Rajasthan will remember this," Gehlot added.

Reacting to Gehlot’s remarks, Chief Minister Sharma said while addressing a function organised by Rajasthan natives in Vadodara, “Gehlot has criticised the BJP for arranging this programme near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district. I think Gehlot has lost his mental balance.” The BJP leader also insisted that the Congress is now limited to a few states because it ignored the contributions of great leaders like Sardar Patel in the Independence movement and nation-building.

"Gehlot Sahab, you need to understand the sentiments of the people. You need to open your eyes and see what were the contributions of our freedom fighters. Since you and your party lack such thinking, the Congress is now limited to a few states,” Sharma said.

Hitting back at Sharma, Gehlot told reporters at the Jaipur airport, "The chief minister said my mental balance has deteriorated, which is not the case. I can assure the chief minister and the prime minister that my mental balance has not deteriorated at all.

"Mahatma Gandhi said he wanted to live for 125 years to serve the people. I also want to live for at least 100 years so that I can serve the people of Rajasthan. I want to tell the chief minister that if a person wants to serve the people for 100 years, his mental balance will always remain intact," Gehlot said.

Taking a dig at the BJP on the training camp issue, the leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Tikaram Jully, asked whether an “untrained” government was running the state for the past one and a half years.

“The chief minister, his Cabinet and the entire BJP legislative party are taking training on governance in Gujarat. This means an untrained government was running Rajasthan for the past one and a half years," Jully said. “Till now, it was said that the Rajasthan government was being run indirectly from Gujarat. Now, it is being done directly," he alleged.

Jully also said that at a time when the government and the legislative party should be busy making arrangements for electricity, water and medical facilities for the summer months, "they are having fun on the banks of Narmada".