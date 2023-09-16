'Ashok Gehlot must resign,' says Pralhad Joshi after ED arrest of RPSC member in paper leak case

Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot following the arrest of suspended RPSC member Babu Lal Katara by the Enforcement Directorate in the paper leak case.

"Yesterday, ED raided and arrested a close man of CM Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot had made him a member of RPSC. If Gehlot is left with a little shame, he should resign," Joshi told reporters here, adding, Gehlot has no moral to remain in the post of the chief minister.

He said there was corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. "Rajasthan is number one in corruption. Is it a good thing?" Joshi also trained his guns at the opposition's INDIA alliance, saying the pact was formed against Sanatan Dharm. He said the group is toeing an "anti-Hindu" policy and people will teach it a lesson.

He said that the opposition has neither any solid policy nor a leader and people will not take the alliance seriously. PTI SDA VN VN