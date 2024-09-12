Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Congress chief condole Yechury's death

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Expressing grief over the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said he was very loyal to his ideology.

"The news of the death of senior CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury is very sad. Sitaram Yechury was very hardworking and loyal to his ideology.

"Yechury had a deep understanding of political issues of the country and abroad. His departure is a big loss for Indian politics," Gehlot wrote on X.

Yechury died on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi at the age of 72. He was ill for a long time.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders have also expressed grief over Yechury's death. PTI AG KSS KSS