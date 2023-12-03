Ashok Gehlot resigns after defeat in Rajasthan

New Update
New Delhi: After the Congress party lost Rajasthan assembly elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tendered his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday.
Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tenders his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra
BJP won 104 seats and is currently leading on 11 seats.
BJP has already won majority in the states and poised to make government winning 116 seats in the state.
Congress, under Gehlot, reduced to 68 seats.