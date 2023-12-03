Advertisment
#National

Ashok Gehlot resigns after defeat in Rajasthan

Shailesh Khanduri
03 Dec 2023
Ashok Gehlot Kalraj Mishra

New Delhi: After the Congress party lost Rajasthan assembly elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tendered his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday.

BJP has already won majority in the states and poised to make government winning 116 seats in the state.

Congress, under Gehlot, reduced to 68 seats.

