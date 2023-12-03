Ashok Gehlot resigns after defeat in Rajasthan

New Delhi: After the Congress party lost Rajasthan assembly elections, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tendered his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday.

Advertisment

#WATCH | #WATCH | Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tenders his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra



BJP won 104 seats and is currently leading on 11 seats.



#RajasthanElection2023 pic.twitter.com/4kfRpd6DjJ — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2023

BJP has already won majority in the states and poised to make government winning 116 seats in the state.

Congress, under Gehlot, reduced to 68 seats.