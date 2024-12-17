Ashok Gehlot seeks govt's attention to atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh

Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should pay serious attention to the growing anti-India atmosphere and violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

"According to media reports, anti-India slogans were raised in Bangladesh yesterday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. India gave independence to Bangladesh under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Bangladesh shared good relations with India, but such bitterness in ties between the two countries is very worrying," Gehlot said in a post on X, adding that the daily trade between the northeastern states and Bangladesh has stopped now.

The veteran Congress leader further claimed that the work to build a memorial in Bangladesh in the memory of Indian soldiers who contributed to the 1971 war has also been stopped.

"Hindu minorities are being continuously tortured there, but the Indian government has not yet come out publicly on this issue," he claimed.

After India's victory in the 1971 war, Atal Bihari Vajpayee called Indira Gandhi 'Durga', but yesterday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, the government of India did not organise any big event anywhere in the country, Gehlot said.

"Is it not the responsibility of all of us to tell the new generation about such a big, historical event," he asked.

"The government of India should ensure through diplomatic channels that the interim government in Bangladesh takes strict action so that the ties between the two countries can be restored to their previous form," Gehlot added. PTI SDA ARI