Ashok Gehlot slams BJP govt in Rajasthan for not filling vacant posts in RPSC

Jaipur, Jun 9 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday slammed the BJP government in the state for its “failure” to appoint a new chairperson to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and fill the vacant posts in the body, saying the delay is increasing frustration among the unemployed youth.

"Here is an example of how the BJP has deceived the youth of Rajasthan. Before the elections, BJP leaders misled the youth and spread misinformation against us by making false accusations. They promised to bring positive changes in the RPSC and speed up the recruitment process," the veteran Congress leader said in a social media post. Gehlot alleged that the BJP government has not been able to appoint a new chairperson to the RPSC or fill its vacant posts.

"Shockingly, the government has also failed to dismiss a suspended RPSC member who was arrested in a paper leak case," Gehlot said.

The absence of leadership and vacancies in the Commission are delaying the recruitment process, he added. PTI SDA ARI