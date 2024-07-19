Ashok Gehlot slams Rajasthan govt over 'unannounced power cuts', says people in distress

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday slammed the state government over "unannounced power cuts" in Rajasthan, saying this has caused distress to people.

In a post on X, Gehlot said, "The power minister should pay attention to this issue, as the public, suffering from humidity and mosquitoes, wants to know why there has been mismanagement of electricity and water in Rajasthan for the past eight months." "On July 12, the chief minister of Rajasthan posted on social media that the Chhattisgarh government has granted permission to use 91.21 hectares of forest land of Parsa East and Kanta Basan (PEKB) coal block operating in the Hasdeo Aranya coalfield.

"However, the Chhattisgarh chief minister said in front of the media that no such permission has been granted, and that the Rajasthan chief minister might have made a mistake," the Congress leader said.

Gehlot mentioned in the post that the state's Chief Minister's Office has yet not responded to the Chhattisgarh CM's comment, "prompting questions from the opposition".

"The (Rajasthan) power minister claimed that the Rajasthan chief minister's social media post was about the fulfilment of some other incomplete requests, to which the chief minister of Chhattisgarh had responded," he said.

The former CM added that the people of Rajasthan have some questions for the government that the Chief Minister's Office should answer.

"Will the Chief Minister's Office of Rajasthan clarify whether this social media post was a mistake or if the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh is speaking falsely due to local politics?" Gehlot said in the post.