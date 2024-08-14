Ashok Gehlot urges Bangladesh to protect Hindu minority, seeks Indian govt's intervention

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the Bangladesh army and acting government to ensure safety of the Hindu minority and sought intervention of the Indian government and international organisations in the matter.

"The targeted violence against religious minority Hindus since the coup in Bangladesh is extremely condemnable," the former Rajasthan chief minister wrote on X.

"The army and the new acting government there should immediately take steps to stop this violence and the Government of India and international organisations should also make efforts to ensure the safety of Hindus there," he said.

Calling the atrocities on Hindus in the violence-hit country "very painful", Gehlot recalled the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 and how the then prime minister Indira Gandhi helped the country gain independence.

He added that he had then "got the opportunity to serve in the camps of refugees in the India-Bangladesh border area through Tarun Shanti Sena." The Congress leader condemned the unfortunate political transition in the country, stating that what began as a change of power has now escalated into violence against religious minorities.

Meanwhile, Hindu outfits in Rajasthan held rallies in Jaipur, Nagaur, and Chittorgarh on Wednesday over the violence against the community in Bangladesh.

A team of UN experts would soon visit Bangladesh to investigate the killings of the protestors ahead of and in the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina's resignation last week, it was announced on Wednesday.

Bangladesh is witnessing targeted attacks on the Hindu minority community after the fall of the Hasina-led government.

The Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance has alleged that the minority community faced attacks and threats in 278 locations across 48 districts since the Hasina' ouster. PTI AG RPA