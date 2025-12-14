Ashok Gehlot urges probe into 'bribery' by three MLAs

Jaipur, Dec 14 (PTI) Ashok Gehlot on Sunday urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani to take cognisance of media reports alleging that three legislators were seeking commissions for the release of MLA funds.

"The news regarding the bribery/commission taken by legislators in exchange for releasing the MLA fund is extremely serious and concerning," he took to X.

"Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Vasudev Devnani should immediately take cognisance of this matter and initiate a high-level inquiry," Gehlot said.

The former chief minister said that for public representatives, integrity and honesty in public life should always be of the utmost priority.

The media report blames three legislators, one of Congress, one of the BJP and one independent, of taking a commission for releasing funds. PTI SDA APL APL