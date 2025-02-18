Ashok Gehlot urges Rajasthan CM to hold review meeting regarding women's safety

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot hit out at the BJP government over women's safety and urged the chief minister to hold a review meeting with the Home Department and the Police Department.

"Will girls stop leaving their homes due to insecurity under the BJP rule?" Gehlot said in a post on X.

He said, "According to media reports, Rajasthan has become number one in the country in cases of rape of minors under the BJP rule. The cases of blackmailing and gang rape of a minor Dalit girl in Tonk and blackmailing and rape of several schoolgirls in Ajmer show that the criminals have lost their fear of the law." The Congress leader said, "Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should review women's safety by holding a meeting of the Home Department and the Police Department to find out why the situation in Rajasthan is becoming serious every day." In the Bijainagar police station area of Beawar district of Rajasthan, the police had recently detained seven youths on charges of allegedly sexually abusing minor girls.

In another post, Gehlot accused the state government of breaking its promise by forcing farmers to sell crops like groundnut and millet at prices lower than the minimum support price.

He said, "In Rajasthan, the BJP promised to buy crops at the minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers to come to power. But today the farmers of Rajasthan are worried that they are forced to sell crops like groundnut and millet in the market at prices lower than the MSP." PTI AG HIG HIG