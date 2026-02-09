Ashok Kumar named new chief poll officer of Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Ashok Kumar, a 2006 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, was on Monday appointed as the chief electoral officer of Delhi.

The Election Commission said Kumar has to assume his new charge "immediately", and the Delhi government has to send a compliance report to the Commission within a week.

He replaces R Alice Vaz, who was shifted out of Delhi last month. She was asked to continue as the Delhi CEO till a new officer was appointed.

The poll authority had earlier sought a panel of three IAS officers for appointing a new chief electoral officer.

Usually, AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, UTs) cadre IAS officers are appointed as CEOs in Delhi, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Mizoram. PTI NAB PRK PRK