Ashok Kumar Verma takes charge as Northern Railway General Manager

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Indian Railway Stores Service officer Ashok Kumar Verma assumed the charge of General Manager of Northern Railway on Tuesday, the Railways said in a statement.

"In addition to GM/Northern Railway, Verma is also holding the charge of General Manager, Central Organization for Railway Electrification, (CORE) Prayagraj," it added.

According to Himanshu Upadhyay, CPRO, NR, Verma is a 1987-batch officer and has served Indian Railways in various capacities.

"Apart from his vast experience in stores related issues, he also has experience in handling general administration. Verma has served as Principal Chief Material Manager in North Western Railway, as Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway and Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Jhansi Division," Upadhyay said.

"Verma also previously served as Executive Director Railway Stores in Railway Board. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Prayagraj and an MBA degree from IIM Kolkata," he added.

According to the statement after formally taking charge on Tuesday, Verma held a meeting with all the principal heads of departments.

"All the Divisional Railway Manager also joined the meeting through video conferencing. While addressing the meeting Verma outlined his priorities stating that punctuality and safety are the most important parameters in railway functioning," the statement said. PTI JP NB NB