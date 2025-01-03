Ashok Vajpayee, Chitra Mudgal, and Nirmala Jain to receive Hindi Academy's Shalaka Samman

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Literary critic Nirmala Jain, poet Ashok Vajpayee, and writer Chitra Mudgal will receive the prestigious Shalaka Samman for years 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25 respectively, the Delhi government's Hindi Academy has announced.

The three senior litterateurs will receive an amount of of Rs five lakh each.

The awards were decided in a meeting of the Steering Committee of Hindi Academy, Delhi, held on December 30, 2024 under the chairmanship of art, culture and language minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

"With the announcement of these awards, Hindi Academy has established a milestone in the field of literature. The awards which were not given for the last six years due to various reasons have been reinstated by the academy. All the honoured litterateurs are veterans and scholars of their fields and honouring them will not only increase the respect of the litterateurs but will also enhance the name and prestige of the Hindi Academy," Bhardwaj said in a statement.

Poet-lyricist Balswaroop Rahi, author-critic Kumud Sharma and poet Shyam Singh Shashi have been selected for Shikhar Samman for the last three years.

Similarly, senior litterateurs Mamta Kalia, Maitreyi Pushpa and Anamika will receive 'Santosh Koli Smriti Samman'.

Distinguished Contribution Award will be given to senior novelists Bhagwandas Morwal, Vijay Kishor Manav and Balram respectively for these three years.

Santosh Anand, Mangal Naseem and Sita Sagar have been selected for the Hindi Academy Poetry Award, and Puranchand Tandon, Harisuman Bisht and Prayag Shukla have been selected for the Hindi Academy Prose Award.

Hindi Academy Journalism Award (Print Media) will be given to senior journalists Rahul Dev, Chaitanya Kirti and Sanjay Sahay. In electronic media, Lakshmishankar Vajpayee, Ramavatar Bairwa and Saeed Ansari will receive the award.

Janaki Prasad Sharma, Zaroori Purwar and Subhash Nirav have been selected for the Hindi Academy Translation Award.

Apart from these, Nanak Chand, Suresh Nirav and K Srinivasan will be awarded the Hindi Academy Seva Samman, and Vimlesh Kanti Sharma, Ramkumar Krishak and Archana Chaturvedi will be awarded the Hindi Sahabhasha Samman. The Hindi Academy has also announced a new 'Vishishth Samman' that will honour a senior litterateur of the country with an amount of Rs 11 lakh. The new award will be implemented from the next financial year of 2025-26.

Apart from this, the Academy is going to start two new awards under which an amount of Rs 50,000 will be awarded in prose and poetry genre. PTI NK MAH MAH