Ashoka Pillar damaged after being hit by vehicle in Meerut; video sparks outrage

Meerut (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) An Ashoka Pillar installed at Nauchandi Ground here was damaged allegedly after being hit by a vehicle while reversing, police said on Sunday.

A video of the broken national emblem went viral on social media, sparking outrage from Hindu organisations.

According to officials, the pillar was located near the police outpost inside Nauchandi Ground. Late on Saturday night, an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit the structure while reversing, causing it to fall and sustain significant damage.

The locals noticed the broken pillar on Sunday morning and shared videos of it online, after which Nauchandi Police reached the spot, removed the damaged remains and cleared the area.

City Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said, "Preliminary investigation suggests that the structure was damaged after being hit by a vehicle. We are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. Strict action will be taken against those responsible." Police have strengthened security around Nauchandi Ground following the incident and urged the public not to believe in rumours.