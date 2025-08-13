Ashram school principal caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe to admit student

Latur, Aug 13 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught the principal of an ashram school, a government-run educational facility for tribal students, in Latur district of Maharashtra for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 7,000 to admit a student, officials said.

The complainant in the case is a 24-year-old man who had earlier left education in Class IX due to personal reasons. He recently approached the authorities of Shankar Madhyamik Ashram School in Bortal Pati, Deglur Road in Udgir tehsil to seek admission there to continue his education, the ACB said.

But in-charge principal Triveni Baburao Shere (41) allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to secure his admission to Class X, it said.

The complainant then approached the ACB and lodged a complaint on August 11.

A verification was conducted the same day in the presence of panch witnesses, during which the accused reportedly repeated her demand. On August 12, ACB officials set up a trap and Shere was nabbed taking the bribe money from the complainant, the anti-graft agency said.

A case has been registered against her under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Udgir Rural Police Station. PTI COR NP