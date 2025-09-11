Ashtavinayak Temple Area Development Plan will boost Maharashtra economy: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Sep 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday reviewed the progress of works under the Ashtavinayak Temple Area Development Plan and said it will not only provide better facilities to devotees but also strengthen the state's economy by boosting tourism.

Chairing a review meeting, Pawar directed officials to ensure all works are completed on time with high quality, while giving a "heritage touch" to the temple surroundings.

The original structure of the temples must remain untouched during the development process, Pawar emphasised.

Works are underway at the temple complexes of Mayureshwar (Morgaon), Chintamani Ganpati (Theur), Vighneshwar (Ozar), Mahaganpati (Ranjangaon), Varadvinayak (Mahad), Siddhivinayak (Siddhatek) and Ballaleshwar (Pali), the Deputy CM said.

"Residents in the temple vicinity should be rehabilitated with alternative spaces, non-conforming structures around the shrines should be removed, and adequate open spaces be created. Emergency services like ambulances and fire tenders must have unhindered access to the temple premises," Pawar said.

Highlighting the immense tourism potential of Maharashtra, Pawar said it was time to take concrete steps to build a robust tourism-driven economy.

He suggested developing modern facilities, high-quality services and tourist-friendly initiatives to attract foreign visitors, pilgrims from other states and the younger generation, on the lines of Kerala and Odisha.

The divisional commissioner of Pune has approved Rs 51.09 cr for the works last month. The development plan for renovation of Ashtavinayak Ganpati temples was announced last year by the state government. PTI MR BNM