Ashutosh Dumbre takes charges as Thane police commissioner

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Ashutosh Dumbre has taken charge as the police commissioner of Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Dumbre took charge on Thursday, replacing Jaijeet Singh, who was transferred as the director general (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Dumbre has earlier served as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) and then as the Additional CP in Thane.

After taking charge, Dumbre told reporters that he was familiar with the Thane police commissionerate due to his past association with it. For now, the police chief said, he would study the present situation in the commissionerate and the city. PTI COR NR