Ashwani Kumar appointed MCD commissioner

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Union home ministry has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as MCD commissioner.

Kumar will succeed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Gyanesh Bharti, who was transferred to the Union women and child development ministry as additional secretary in March.

Kumar is currently serving as the Delhi divisional commissioner and the additional chief secretary (home) in the Delhi government.

He was the first special officer of the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"I am directed to say that with approval from the competent authority, it is decided to appoint Ashwani Kumar, IAS (AGMUT), 1992, as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with immediate effect," according to a home ministry order to the Raj Niwas.

Kumar is a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. PTI SJJ SZM