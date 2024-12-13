Ashwini Bhide appointed principal secretary to CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) IAS officer Ashwini Bhide was on Friday appointed as principal secretary to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Advertisment

Bhide will continue to hold her current charge as MD of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation until further direction, said an order from the General Administration Department.

The 1995-batch officer replaced Brijesh Singh as principal secretary in the Chief Minister's Office.

Shrikar Pardeshi, who served as secretary to Fadnavis when he was deputy chief minister in the previous government, was recently transferred to the CMO as a secretary.

Advertisment

Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister on December 5 following the BJP-led coalition's landslide victory in assembly elections. PTI MR KRK