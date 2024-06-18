Ashwini Kumar appointed as MCD Commissioner

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwini Kumar as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner.

Kumar will succeed IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti, who was transferred to the ministry of women and child development as the additional secretary earlier in March this year.

Kumar is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre of 1992.

"I am directed to say that with approval from the competent authority, it is decided to appoint Ashwini Kumar, IAS (AGMUT) 1992 as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with immediate effect," read an order from the Home Ministry to the Raj Niwas. PTI SJJ AS AS