Ashwini Vaishnaw condoles loss of lives in Jalgaon train accident

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 12 passengers in a train run-over incident in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

The incident took place when some passengers jumped off the Pushpak Express near Jalgaon amid rumours of a fire in their coach. They were mowed down by the Karnataka Express coming on the adjacent track.

"Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He took complete information about the incident from the Railway Board Chairman and other officials and gave instructions for proper treatment of all the injured," a statement issued by the Railway Board said.

"He has expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the incident," it added.

Vaishnaw is currently in Davos to take part in the World Economic Forum.