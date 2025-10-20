Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews passenger movements at stations from Railway Board's monitoring room

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday visited the monitoring room, also referred to as the war room, at the Rail Bhawan here to review passenger movements at various prominent railway stations across the country.

The war room provides live feed on multiple monitors from major railway stations across the country, using internet connectivity and cameras installed at strategic locations.

During his visit, he appreciated the staff for their round-the-clock efforts and extended Diwali greetings to them.

The railway ministry has made elaborate arrangements at all stations to ensure passengers' safety and adequate amenities in view of the huge rush due to festive travel.

On Sunday, Vaishnaw had conducted a surprise inspection of Anand Vihar Railway Station to ensure passenger safety and convenience during the festive season.

On Saturday, he had inspected the newly-constructed holding area at the New Delhi Railway Station and spoken to passengers about safety and amenities.

"Indian Railways facilitated travel for over 1 crore Passengers in special trains between October 1 and October 19, streamlined crowd management with holding areas and amenities such as extra ticket counters, clean washrooms, and potable water to ensure a comfortable festive journey," a press note from the Railway Board said.

It added, "Indian Railways has made extensive arrangements to cater to the surge in passenger demand during the ongoing festive season. To ensure smooth travel during Puja, Diwali, and Chhath, it is operating 12,011 special trains, a significant increase from 7,724 trains operated during the same period last year." PTI JP ZMN