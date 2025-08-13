ASI and Marudhar Arts to host ‘Coinages through Ages’ exhibition in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Marudhar Arts will host a special exhibition, ‘Coinages through Ages’ as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga-2025’ campaign on August 14 and 15 at the historic Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace in the city.

The event will feature a photo exhibition titled ‘Heritage of Karnataka and India, the ASI said in a statement.

Both exhibitions will be inaugurated at 11.30 AM on August 14, 2025.

The ASI said it is actively participating in the ongoing Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign - a nationwide initiative aimed at fostering patriotism and unity among citizens in celebration of India's 79th Independence Day.

The campaign is part of the celebrations for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which marks 75 years of India's independence.

“This exhibition presents a unique opportunity to explore the history of Indian coinage across centuries - from ancient punch-marked coins to medieval and colonial-era currency, and modern Indian coins,” the ASI said.

Through this display, visitors can trace the economic, political, and cultural narratives embedded in India's rich numismatic legacy, it added.

The exhibition aims to create public awareness about the significance of coins as both historical artifacts and cultural symbols.

The ASI also invited all citizens, students, scholars, and heritage enthusiasts to attend the exhibition.

It said its Bangalore Circle has already carried out illumination of select centrally protected monuments in the colours of the National Flag.

Monuments such as Tipu Sultan's Summer Palace and Madikeri Fort have been lit up in saffron, white, and green, symbolising national pride and commemorating the journey of India's independence, the ASI said.