ASI begins laser scanning of Puri temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' to assess structural stability

Puri, Nov 28 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday began the laser scanning of the 'Ratna Bhandar' or the treasury of the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri to ascertain its structural stability.

Advertisment

A 15-member team of the ASI along with equipment entered the temple premises and started the process.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has allowed the ASI to conduct laser scanning of the outer wall of the 'Ratna Bhandar' as well as its northern wall.

"There is a camera through which 3D pictures were clicked during the survey of the 'Ratna Bhandar'. The pictures will indicate whether there is any crack on the stones. The technical team has taken pictures of 37 points on the outer wall," said Dibishada B Garnayak, the superintending archaeologist.

He said the damage, if any, will be documented for evaluating the condition of the physical structure and for planning its conservation.

"The ASI will submit its assessment report to SJTA, which will then be reviewed by a technical team. A decision on taking up repair works owill be taken accordingly," said the temple's chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM