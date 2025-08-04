ASI caught red-handed taking Rs 20,000 bribe in Jammu, arrested

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an assistant sub-inspector of police while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man in a theft case in the Jammu district, officials said.

The ACB received a complaint alleging that ASI Mohd Akram Choudhary, posted at the Railway Protection Force in Jammu, allegedly demanded illegal gratification from the complainant, the spokesperson said.

The accused ASI allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant for not arresting or involving him in a theft case registered by the RPF, he said. However, the ASI agreed to accept Rs 50,000 and demanded the first instalment of Rs 20,000 after negotiation, the spokesperson added.

Since the complainant did not want to pay the bribe, he approached the ACB for legal action against the accused public servant. "On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which corroborated the demand of bribe by the ASI, and accordingly, a case was registered and investigation taken up," he added.

The team laid a trap, and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses, he said.

The accused was arrested on the spot by the ACB team after following the due process of law. The bribe money was also recovered allegedly from his possession, he added.