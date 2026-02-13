ASI caught red-handed while accepting Rs 8,000 bribe in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 13 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested a police officer here for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe, officials said.

They said Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, a resident of Newa area in Pulwama district and posted at Bemina police station in Srinagar, was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 8,000 from the complainant.

According to officials, the ACB received a written complaint alleging that Khan, who was the Investigating Officer of FIR No 88/2025 registered at Bemina station, had demanded illegal gratification from the complainant despite the case having already been challaned before a competent court.

The accused officer allegedly threatened to harass the complainant if his demand was not met.

Upon receiving the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which prima facie substantiated the allegations, they said.

Consequently, a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 was registered at the ACB police station in Srinagar and an investigation was set in motion, the officials said.

Later, an ACB team laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while he was accepting the bribe, they said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the spot in the presence of independent witnesses and the Khan was immediately taken into custody, they added. PTI SSB RUK RUK