ASI caught taking Rs 30k bribe in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Jaipur, Oct 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, posted in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000, officials said.

According to an official statement, ASI Sukhram, posted at Padukalan police station, was allegedly caught red-handed while taking the bribe from a complainant.

The complainant had approached the ACB, alleging that the ASI had demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe to arrest the accused in a case and not take action against the complainant in another case registered at the same police station.

Following verification of the complaint, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested Sukhram while allegedly accepting Rs 30,000 from the complainant, the statement said.

In another operation, the ACB arrested a city-level technical expert posted at the Surajgarh municipal body in the Jhunjhunu district while allegedly taking a Rs 10,000 bribe, officials added.