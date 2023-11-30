ASI completes laser scanning of outer walls of Lord Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar

Puri, Nov 30 (PTI) The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has completed the laser scanning of the outer walls of Lord Jagannath temple’s treasury in Puri, officials said on Thursday.

The laser scanning of the shrine's 'Ratna Bhandar' was conducted by a 15-member ASI team comprising architects, expert engineers and scientific photographers on Tuesday and Wednesday, they said, adding it was done to detect suspected cracks on the walls through which water is reportedly seeping inside.

"The team scanned a total of 45 points in the northern side and upper part of Ratna Bhandar along with a few other areas," ASI superintending archeologist DB Garnaik told reporters after meeting senior officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

"3D images were captured by our technicians. These will be converted to another format with the help of a software which will help us understand the physical condition of the wall," he said.

He added if they find any cracks on the outer walls of Ratna Bhandar, the ASI will seek SJTA's permission to scan the inner walls.

Earlier, the SJTA had allowed the ASI to conduct laser scanning of the outer wall of Ratna Bhandar to detect suspected cracks through which water is reportedly seeping inside.

Meanwhile, a special team of the National Monuments Authority (NMA) on Thursday inspected the ongoing renovation of four mutts located within 100 metres of Shree Jagannath temple boundary wall.

Earlier, the NMA had issued no objection certificates (NOCs) to the Odisha government for the redevelopment of 15 mutts around the 12th century shrine that were demolished as part of the Shree Jagannath Parikrama (corridor) project.

The team comprising Odisha’s culture department director, Puri sub-collector, chief of Puri circle ASI and chief of state archaeological department inspected the works at Badachhata mutt, Chhauni mutt, Uttaraparswa mutt and Kakudikhai mutt.

Culture department director Dilip Routray said according to NMA guidelines, only the four mutts located within the prohibited area could be renovated and repaired. PTI AAM AAM MNB