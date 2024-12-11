ASI dies, six injured after car collides with Rajasthan CM's convoy in Jaipur

Jaipur: An assistant sub inspector of traffic police died and six others were injured when an escort vehicle of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's carcade met with an accident in Jagatpura area here on Wednesday.

Sharma was going to attend a programme of Laghu Udyog Bharti in which Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest.

Seven persons -- five policemen and two others-- were injured in a collision between the escort vehicle and a taxi car near Akshaya Patra Chauraha on Jagatpura road.

Sharma stopped and rushed a critically injured man to the hospital in his car and other injured were also admitted in the hospital.

Ramnagaria Police Station SHO Arun Kumar said the CM's carcade was moving on Jagatpura road when a car came from the wrong side and collided with an escort vehicle.

The SHO said that five policemen and two other persons were injured. The injured were admitted to different hospitals, he added.

ASI Surendra Singh, who was controlling traffic at the intersection, succumbed to critical head injury during treatment.

A taxi car did not stop despite indication by the ASI and entered the road from the wrong side and collided with the escort vehicle. Both vehicles got badly damaged.

The chief minister later met the injured and enquired about their well-being. He did not attend the programme.